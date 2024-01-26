Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $23.85. 1,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82.

Get Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 alerts:

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

About Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

