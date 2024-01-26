Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

NFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.42) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.30) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of NFG opened at GBX 907 ($11.52) on Wednesday. Next 15 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 542 ($6.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 907 ($11.52). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 792.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 685.77. The firm has a market cap of £902.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,488.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

