Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Shares Up 15.5%

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. 62,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 511% from the average session volume of 10,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$1.05 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The stock has a market cap of C$18.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.31.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

