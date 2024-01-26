NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock Price Up 1.7%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 55,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 49,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NextCure from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

NextCure Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.26.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.13. Analysts expect that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextCure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NextCure by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 121,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NextCure by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NextCure by 12.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 52,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NextCure by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 176,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NextCure by 12.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

Featured Stories

