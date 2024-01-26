NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.700 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NEE stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,490,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,381.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,515,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.