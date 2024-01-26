NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.450-3.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NEE opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.86.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,490,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7,381.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,515,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,598,000 after buying an additional 1,495,715 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

