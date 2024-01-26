NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.630-4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.86.

NYSE:NEE opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in NextEra Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,735,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,307 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

