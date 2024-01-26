NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, RTT News reports. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,490,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7,381.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,515,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after buying an additional 1,495,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

