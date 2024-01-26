NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Acquires $594,000.00 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,620,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NextNav Stock Performance
NN opened at $3.76 on Friday. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 73.84% and a negative net margin of 1,960.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
NextNav
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.
