NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Acquires $594,000.00 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,620,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NextNav Stock Performance

NN opened at $3.76 on Friday. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 73.84% and a negative net margin of 1,960.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

About NextNav

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NextNav by 31.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 704,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextNav by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,316,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 505,324 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NextNav by 55.9% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,251,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 448,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NextNav by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextNav by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 86,057 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

