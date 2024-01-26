Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.57. 977,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 922,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NINE. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Nine Energy Service Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $90.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 3.40.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $140.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.10 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,103,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 415,645 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,471,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 864,455 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nine Energy Service by 29.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the third quarter worth $3,235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nine Energy Service by 10,655.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 692,393 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Stories

