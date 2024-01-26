NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

NiSource has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 54.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 365,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 16.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 66.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 29.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Guggenheim cut their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

