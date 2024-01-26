Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 13,481,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,569,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.10. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

See Also

