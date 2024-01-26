Norfolk Southern Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.35 (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the railroad operator on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Norfolk Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $12.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $237.85 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $255.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NSC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.