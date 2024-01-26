Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Lowered to $45.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOG. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Johnson Rice downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.33. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,759,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,739 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 912,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

