Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

