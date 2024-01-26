Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million.

NFBK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,983. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $596.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 658.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 43.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 26.4% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

NFBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

