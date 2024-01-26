Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,152,000 after buying an additional 56,432 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp during the second quarter worth $2,196,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 214.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 92.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 213.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 47,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Price Performance

Shares of NRIM opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $302.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.70. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

