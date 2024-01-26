Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $450.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $515.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $505.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.25.

NOC opened at $434.55 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $470.09 and its 200 day moving average is $456.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

