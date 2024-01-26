Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 24.450-24.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 24.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.8 billion-$41.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.2 billion.

NYSE:NOC opened at $435.15 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $470.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $505.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $503.38.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

