NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NWE stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 4,989.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

