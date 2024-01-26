Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.17. 576,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $227.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.