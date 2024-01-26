NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NRG. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,310,000 after purchasing an additional 120,276 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after purchasing an additional 891,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,331 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

