Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Andrew D. Lipman Sells 2,000 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,223.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.90. 116,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,105. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.40. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.09 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 132.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,235,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,255,000 after purchasing an additional 53,638 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 14.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

