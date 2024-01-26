Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,136 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.36. 496,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.47.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

