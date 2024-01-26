Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.42

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and traded as high as $10.52. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 7,167 shares.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

