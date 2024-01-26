Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.42

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and traded as high as $10.52. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 7,167 shares.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 high-yielding Dividend Kings: Buy, sell or hold?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 well-known consumer cyclical stocks offering 5% dividends
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 large caps near 52-week lows with large dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.