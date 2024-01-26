Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 149.7% from the December 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Chairman Terence J. Toth purchased 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $38,582.75. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,326,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after buying an additional 99,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $3,849,000.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.