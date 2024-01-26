Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Trading 0.7% Higher

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.86. 61,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 79,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
