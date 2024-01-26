Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Trading 0.7% Higher

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.86. 61,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 79,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1,415.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 90,274 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 609,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $897,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

