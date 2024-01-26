Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Short Interest Update

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Nuvera Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NUVR opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. Nuvera Communications has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $17.62.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.