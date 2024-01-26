NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,243 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $609.32. 9,526,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,335,934. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $628.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

