Ocugen, Inc. Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Ocugen in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Shares of OCGN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 503,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,996. The stock has a market cap of $144.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,153,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136,085 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,215,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,789,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

