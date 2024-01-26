Ocugen, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ocugen in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $0.58 on Friday. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,925,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 119,207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 651.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 149,742 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocugen by 123.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

