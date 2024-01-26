Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stephens from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s current price.

ONB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.11. 460,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,437 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,396,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 59,738 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

