Oliver Tant Purchases 5,000 Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Stock

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Tant bought 5,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 519 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £25,950 ($32,973.32).
Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 531 ($6.75) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a one year low of GBX 438.50 ($5.57) and a one year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,517.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 560.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 558.37.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.10. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 4,285.71%.
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
