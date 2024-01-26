Oliver Tant Purchases 5,000 Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Stock

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Tant bought 5,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 519 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £25,950 ($32,973.32).

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 531 ($6.75) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a one year low of GBX 438.50 ($5.57) and a one year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,517.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 560.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 558.37.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.10. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BME has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 513 ($6.52) to GBX 550 ($6.99) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 540 ($6.86) to GBX 640 ($8.13) in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 645 ($8.20) to GBX 630 ($8.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 541 ($6.87).

Check Out Our Latest Report on BME

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.