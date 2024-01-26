Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Up 9.1%

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) rose 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 818,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,736,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

OMGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Omega Therapeutics Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,802.89% and a negative return on equity of 107.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Etfidea LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

