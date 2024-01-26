Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $99.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

OMC opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 702.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,816.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 117,200 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,693 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

