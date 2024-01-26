ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Director Dominique Trempont Sells 4,250 Shares

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $31,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dominique Trempont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Dominique Trempont sold 17,000 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $127,500.00.

ON24 Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ON24 stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.67. 53,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,939. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Institutional Trading of ON24

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.83 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. Analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 194.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 229.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ON24 by 1,092.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

