ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.12-4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 4.120-4.160 EPS.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

OGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded ONE Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 8.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

