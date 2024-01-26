OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OneWater Marine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 710.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a market cap of $435.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.53. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.32.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $450.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 14.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

