Oracle Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 111,954 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 54% compared to the average volume of 72,825 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $115.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.66. The company has a market capitalization of $316.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

