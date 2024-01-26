ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Down 3.5%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $10.05. 82,310 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 450,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $557.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.99.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $124,744.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at $204,519.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 14,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $124,744.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

