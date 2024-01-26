Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 13,612 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 742.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 523.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,521,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,416,000 after buying an additional 5,475,428 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,118,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,535 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 1,374.5% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,668,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,819,000 after buying an additional 2,487,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 382.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after buying an additional 1,264,529 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in ExlService by 401.9% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 642,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,004,000 after buying an additional 514,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.53. 43,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

