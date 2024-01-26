Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,945 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,856. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.53. 9,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,536. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.69. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $123.98.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

