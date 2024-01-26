Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 2,379 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. 63,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,446. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.