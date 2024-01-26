Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DK. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,150.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE DK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 50,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,697. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,457 shares of company stock valued at $90,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DK. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Delek US Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

