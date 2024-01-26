Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,058 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 827,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 76,218 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 23.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 220,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 42,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 832,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 74,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 86,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,125. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

