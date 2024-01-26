Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. 28,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,526. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

