Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $395,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Amcor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 33.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Amcor by 23.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Amcor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Amcor by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,503,267. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

