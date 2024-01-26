Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,881,000 after buying an additional 102,809 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after buying an additional 751,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

PUK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 351,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,926. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17.

PUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,540 ($19.57) to GBX 1,460 ($18.55) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

