Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 88.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,934 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.21. 149,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,386. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $116.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

