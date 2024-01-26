Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DTE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.84. 99,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,751. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $117.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

